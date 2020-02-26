Chipoltle unveils new version of its queso

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Chipotle has unveiled the third iteration of its queso.

The fast-casual chain first added the melted cheese dip to its menu in 2017.

Customers complained its texture was too gritty, so it released a tweaked version a few months later.

Now, it’s launching a whole new recipe, with a big visual difference: the new queso is white instead of yellow.

Queso blanco is made of Monterey Jack and white cheeses, and serrano, poblano and chipotle peppers.

The new queso will be available starting Thursday.

