Chick-Fil-A to sell bottles of its signature sauces

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Fans of Chick-Fil-A will be happy to know its signature sauces may soon be easier to come by.

In April, bottles of Chick-Fil-A sauce and Polynesian sauce will be for sale in some Florida stores.

You will find it at Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores.

A 16-ounce bottle costs $3.49.

All proceeds will go to Chick-Fil-A’s scholarship fund for employees.

For now, the pilot program is limited to Florida, but Chick-Fil-A says it may one day roll the bottled sauces out nationally.

