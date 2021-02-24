CBS47 Cookies for a Cause — What’s your favorite Girl Scout cookie?

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — CBS47 is partnering with the Girl Scouts for “Cookies for a Cause,” a drive-thru cookie sales event that makes it easy a box of your favorite variety of Girl Scout cookie.

Which begs the question — what is your favorite girl scout cookie?

What's your favorite Girl Scout cookie? Toast-Yay!™ Thin Mints® Lemonades® Shortbread Peanut Butter Patties® Caramel deLites® Peanut Butter Sandwich Girl Scout S'mores®

Whatever the answer, make sure to come out to “Cookies for a Cause” to pick up a box of your favorite.

The event will take place on Feb. 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the CBS47 studio parking lot at 5035 E McKinley Ave, Fresno, CA 93727.