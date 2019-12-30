Caught on Camera: SUV sliding on snowy road almost hits tow truck driver

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KSEE/KGPE) – After a tow truck driver was nearly hit by a sliding SUV on Christmas Day, the Anchorage Police Department is warning people to slow down in the snow.

A tow truck driver and Officer Busby had a close call while helping a disabled vehicle on the Seward Highway, and it was all caught on camera.

“Had any tiny variable been slightly different in these three seconds, this could have been an incredibly tragic day. We’re grateful that nobody was hurt,” the Police Department said.

Afterward, the Police Department said the incident serves as a critical reminder that especially during these winter months where roads are covered in ice and snow, everyone must exercise extra caution behind the wheel.

