California weighs some freshwater fishing bans over virus

A fisherman casts his line into the Sacramento River in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta on September 29, 2005 south of Sacramento, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators will try again to convene an online public meeting to discuss a potential limited ban on freshwater fishing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week’s teleconference was canceled when it became overwhelmed by hundreds of callers who mistakenly believed officials were considering shutting down all fishing in the state.

The Fish and Game Commission will consider emergency closures of some California rivers, streams and lakes at the request of local officials concerned that visiting anglers might spread COVID-19.

About a million anglers fish California’s waterways annually, making it one of the most active fishing states in the U.S.

