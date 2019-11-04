California resident’s death linked to ground beef salmonella outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – One person in California has died and more than half a dozen others are sick following a multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control

The CDC reports salmonella cases in California, Colorado, Kansas, Texas, Iowa, and Oklahoma.

According to the CDC, 10 people in total have reported an infection across the 6 aforementioned states.

The agency says there are potentially other unreported cases as it takes time between when someone becomes sick and when the sickness is reported.

It can take up to four weeks for salmonella to be reported, according to the CDC.

While contaminated ground beef is a “likely source” of the outbreak, the CDC says it has not yet identified a single supplier responsible.

The outbreak was reported after salmonella was positively identified in repackaged leftover ground beef in California.

As of Monday, no specific recalls have been issued.

Officials warn that ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160-degrees before being consumed and also advises raw meat handlers to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water after contact.

All surfaces exposed to the ground beef should also be cleaned.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and headache; symptoms usually appear between 6 hours and four days after infection.

