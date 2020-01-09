California officials say prisoner killed by 2 fellow inmates

SUSANVILLE, California – (AP) Officials at a Northern California state prison say an inmate has been stabbed to death after an attack by two other prisoners.

Correctional officers say they saw the attack Tuesday on 37-year-old Richard Leyva in an exercise yard at California Correctional Center in Susanville.

Officers used pepper spray and pepper-spray grenades to break up the attack but Leyva received several stab wounds and died on the way to a hospital.

Inmates Luiz Ortega and Vincent Martinez have been placed in segregation as authorities investigate the death.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.