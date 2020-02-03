Live Now
California man wielding knife fatally shot by Yuma deputy

YUMA, Arizona (AP) Authorities in Yuma say a California man was shot and killed after he charged at a deputy with a knife.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened Sunday night after deputies were called to a report of a domestic violence situation.

Upon their arrival, the deputies encountered 63-year-old Chris Cadotte of Orange County. Cadotte was holding a knife.

Deputies say he disregarded commands to drop it. A deputy shot Cadotte as he approached still holding the knife. Deputies administered first aid until paramedics arrived.

But Cadotte died a short time later at a hospital.

