California crab fishery to close in May to protect whales

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (AP) — Commercial fishermen are protesting an order by California wildlife authorities to close the Dungeness crab fishery in mid-May to protect whales and sea turtles from becoming entangled in fishing gear.

The California Coast Crab Association says there have been no confirmed interactions between commercial Dungeness crab gear and any whales during the current crab season, which began in December.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife on Wednesday ordered the fishery to close May 15 for the remainder of the season south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line.

The department says the decision provides additional time on the water while balancing the need to protect whales and turtles.

