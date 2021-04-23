Caitlyn Jenner is officially running for governor of California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s official: Caitlyn Jenner has filed paperwork to run for governor of California.

The Republican reality TV star and former Olympian has a website for her campaign here.

Jenner, 71, said that she loves California and has been here for over 45 years.

A statement on her campaign website says:

“California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.”

Currently, her website does not have any mention of her platform or specific policies to address. There is a link to shop her campaign merchandise, and another link to donate.

Her campaign comes as the efforts to recall Gavin Newsom continue to grow.

Californians are divided on how the governor has handled the year-long pandemic, according to a poll in early March released by Inside California Politics’ six California Television Stations, along with Emerson College.

Do you approve or disapprove of the job Gavin Newsom has done on managing the COVID-19 pandemic in California?

Approve: 45.4%

Disapprove: 43.7%

Unsure/No Opinion: 10.9%

A number of other candidates have already thrown their hats into the ring if there is a recall election.

Inside California Politics has confirmed businessman John Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, former Congressman Doug Ose and porn star Mary Carey have all announced their intentions to run in a recall campaign.

Organizers of the recall campaign say they have collected more than 2 million signatures, well above the 1.5 million needed. The signatures still need to be verified, and that process should be completed by the end of April.

However, we may not know the final tally of signatures until early July. And if there is a recall election, it will likely happen in November.