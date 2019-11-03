Caged dog found floating in an Illinois lake

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA-TV) — A fisherman says he found a caged dog floating in Kaufman Lake.

His friend sent in these pictures and says the dog is being cared for at the U of I Vet Med clinic.

The U of I Veterinary Medicine clinic is hopeful for the dog. They said when she was brought in, she was suffering from hypothermia and had wounds that needed to be treated.

The dog is eating and drinking. It’s expected to be okay.

The Vet Med clinic did not provide any information about an owner.

