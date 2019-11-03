Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Caged dog found floating in an Illinois lake

Trending

by: WCIA

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA-TV) — A fisherman says he found a caged dog floating in Kaufman Lake.

His friend sent in these pictures and says the dog is being cared for at the U of I Vet Med clinic.

The U of I Veterinary Medicine clinic is hopeful for the dog. They said when she was brought in, she was suffering from hypothermia and had wounds that needed to be treated.

The dog is eating and drinking. It’s expected to be okay.

The Vet Med clinic did not provide any information about an owner.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com