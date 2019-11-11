Broadway actress Laurel Griggs dies at 13

(CNN) – Broadway is mourning the death of 13-year-old actress Laurel Griggs.

Griggs’ father says she died last week after having an asthma attack.

She made her Broadway debut at 6-years-old in “Cat On A Hot Tin Roof,” performing alongside Scarlett Johansson.

Griggs went on to be featured in other shows, commercials, and movies.

She also appeared on two episodes of “Saturday Night Live.”

More than a thousand people attended her funeral Friday, with hundreds more paying their respects online.

