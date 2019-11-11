Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Broadway actress Laurel Griggs dies at 13

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Broadway is mourning the death of 13-year-old actress Laurel Griggs.

Griggs’ father says she died last week after having an asthma attack.

She made her Broadway debut at 6-years-old in “Cat On A Hot Tin Roof,” performing alongside Scarlett Johansson.

Griggs went on to be featured in other shows, commercials, and movies.

She also appeared on two episodes of “Saturday Night Live.”

More than a thousand people attended her funeral Friday, with hundreds more paying their respects online.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com