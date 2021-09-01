Britney Spears’ ex-husband arrested at Nashville airport after security violation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 39-year-old ex-husband of pop star Britney Spears has been arrested at Nashville International Airport after investigators said he breached security over the weekend.

Online court records show Jason Allen Alexander was booked into the Metro jail Sunday on a charge of attempted airport security violation.

A warrant obtained by News 2 states that around 6:30 p.m. that night, officers at Nashville International Airport were alerted to a breach at the C/D exit.

An airport employee described a male passenger wearing a green hat, black shirt and black shorts, who had walked through the exit and down the secure side of the C concourse, according to the police report.

Police said they located the man, identified as Alexander, at the food court on the C concourse, where he was placed in handcuffs and brought to a secure area for questioning.

The warrant states Alexander told officers he went through the TSA checkpoint, and while looking for his flight, accidentally walked out of the secure side to the non-secure side, then came back through the exit.

The 39-year-old was arrested and transported to the Metro jail. He was released Monday on a $2,500 bond.

Alexander married Britney Spears in Las Vegas in 2004, but the nuptials were annulled a mere 55 hours later.

He was also arrested earlier this year in Nashville on multiple charges, including DUI and drug possession.