‘Bright’ idea: $99 mask equipped with RGB lighting sells out in minutes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The website for gamer lifestyle company Razer crashed Friday as its new $99 “Chroma RGB” powered mask went on sale, apparently selling out in minutes.

The N95-grade mask features RGB lighting on the outside, and even more lighting on the inside to ensure your face stays visible in dark areas. Razer says the Zephyr mask ensures its wearers “stay safe, social and sustainable.”

The mask sells for $99.99 and includes “N95-grade filters.” Replacement filter packs cost $29.99 each, and offer “protection for up to 30 days.”

Demand for the Zephyr was described as “overwhelming” with Razer proclaiming that its first wave of masks has sold out minutes after becoming available on the company’s website.

The demand for the Razer Zephyr has been overwhelming and our first wave is sold out within minutes. Stay tuned and appreciate your patience as we work hard to restock them as fast as we can. Sign up to be notified when the next batch arrives: https://t.co/GYZgUXnsdK pic.twitter.com/YSNBuYuRaW — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) October 22, 2021

Although Razer says that the Zephyr is “not a medical device, respirator, surgical mask or personal protective equipment (PPE) and is not meant to be used on medical or clinical settings,” the company claims it offers the same protection due to its 99% bacterial filtration efficiency rating, a measurement used to determine the percentage of particulates filtered by the mask.

The Zephyr was originally unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in January as “Project Hazel.” Razer says customers who are still interested can sign up to be notified when orders for the second batch will be on sale.