Bradenton brewery features dogs up for adoption on beer cans

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bradenton brewery is shining light on some dogs in need of their forever homes one beer can at a time.

Motorworks Brewing has partnered with Shelter Manatee to release beer cans that feature rescue dogs that are ready to be adopted.

The chosen pups are currently at the shelter and are all available for adoption.

“We are excited to release an exclusive ADOPTABLE DOG Cruiser Kölsch 4-PACK,” the brewery wrote on Facebook. “Proceeds go to Shelter Manatee to help build the new shelter for our less fortunate four-legged friends.”

The cans are available for purchase in a 4-pack or a case on Motorworks’ website.

