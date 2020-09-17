Boy sends ‘Baby Yoda’ to keep Oregon firefighters company on the front line

by: Sydney Kalich and Nexstar Media Wire

PORTLAND (NewsNation Now) — A 5-year-old’s gift of a toy baby Yoda has brought the force to firefighters on the front lines of the Oregon wildfires, one hug at a time.

Carver from Oregon sent a baby Yoda in case they got lonely while fighting the fires across Oregon.

Carver attached a note that read: “Thank you firefighters. Here is a friend in case you get lonely.”

The baby Yoda became a staple throughout the firefighters.

The Facebook page, Baby yoda fights fires, tracks the baby Yoda as it makes its way through the firefighters, keeping them company.

The Oregon wildfires have scorched than a million acres across the state.

