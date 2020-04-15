Border Patrol seizes methamphetamine in San Diego County

PINE VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says agents seized nearly 44 pounds of methamphetamine from an SUV at a highway checkpoint in southeastern San Diego County this week.

A dog alerted to the vehicle Monday at the Interstate 8 checkpoint near Pine Valley and agents found the meth in 42 bundles concealed in the rear quarter panels.

The Border Patrol estimates the street value of the meth at more than $98,000. The 22-year-old driver was arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents have seized more than 1,956 pounds of methamphetamine since last October.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.