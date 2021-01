FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — David Hasselhoff announced on Twitter that he selling a larger-than-life statue of a very big David Hasselhoff.

Hasselhoff said “Everything goes even Big Dave. Big Dave from the SpongeBob SquarePants movie could be yours! The Hoff auction bidding is open now.”

For more info on the auction visit The Hoff Auction