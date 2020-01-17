Betty White celebrates 98th birthday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Happy 98th birthday to the lovely and ageless Betty White.

The actress and American icon will celebrate her birthday Friday.

Her first big role came in the 1970s when she appeared first as a guest star — and soon after as a series regular — on “The Mary Tyler Moore show.”

However, she’ll forever be known as the cute, funny, simpleton from St. Olaf, Minnesota: Rose Nylund on “The golden girls.”

She was originally offered the role of Blanche Devereaux but accepted the role of Rose instead.

She’s been nominated for 21 primetime Emmy awards, one Grammy award and in December 2013 she earned the Guinness World Record for longest TV career for a female entertainer.

In her over 70 years in show business, she has honored us with her love for life, her spirit, and her spunk.

As Betty once said, “I’m the luckiest old broad on two feet.”

No miss Betty — we’re the lucky ones.

