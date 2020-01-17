Ben & Jerry’s releasing ‘Netflix & Chill’d’ flavor to pair with binge-watching

FRESNO, Calif. (Tribune Media Wire) — Binge-watching a streaming service is its own type of gluttony, so it shouldn’t be surprising that Ben & Jerry’s is releasing a Netflix-inspired flavor many will spoon right out of the carton.

The new flavor “Netflix & Chill’d” combines peanut butter ice cream with a pretzel swirl and fudge brownie bits, making what the company calls a “chillaxing new creation” meant to satisfy both salty and sweet snack cravings. It will also come in a non-dairy version.

Introducing Netflix & Chilll’d. A @netflix original flavor featuring a peanut butter ice cream with sweet and salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownies! Learn more at: https://t.co/KQTuLu8mue #NetflixandChillld pic.twitter.com/5vGNj0Rctb — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 16, 2020

Binge-watching a series could add up to a few hours, while digging through an entire carton of “Netflix & Chill’d” adds up to about 1,180 calories, or about 92% of the suggested daily value.

This isn’t Ben & Jerry’s first foray into suggesting sweet bites that pair well with staying home and digging into a new streaming series. On their website, they offer up a recipe for a “Bluth banana stand sundae” for fans of Arrested Development, as well as a few series pairings, including peanut butter cup with “The Chef Show,” milk and cookies with “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and Half Baked with “Grace and Frankie.”

While “Netflix & Chill’d” is not in stores yet, people can sign up to get the “inside scoop” on when it will be released.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.