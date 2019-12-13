Bank mistakenly puts $37M in Texas woman’s account

DALLAS (KTVI/CNN) — Imagine you go to check your bank account one day and you see an unexpected deposit for $37 million!

It happened to a North Texas woman and she told KTVI what happened next.

A couple of days ago Ruth Balloon was finishing up her shift at Roma Boots in Dallas where she works.

She says she was having a good day then things got a little better when she decided to look at her bank account.

“I was like wow, we have a lot of money!” Balloon exclaimed.

A lot seems like an understatement, Balloon’s account somehow had an extra $37 million in it.

“I hoped someone really gifted us with something like that, like $37 million,” Balloon said.

She says her first thought was to take a breath and then tell her husband about it.

He then called their bank, Legacy Texas to ask about the deposit that seemed too good to be true.

Ruth says they were advised it was a clerical error.

The bank apologized and took back the money.

Ruth Balloon: Millionaire for a day

“I was a millionaire,” Balloon said. “I have a screenshot of it so I can say that now. It’s quite a story.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.