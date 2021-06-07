Bakersfield police help man propose to his girlfriend

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Bakersfield police helped a McFarland man pop the question to his girlfriend in a unique and memorable way.

Officers from the Bakersfield Police Department arranged to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle while the man and his girlfriend were traveling through the area.

When officers pulled the man, identified as Fabian, over, he was handcuffed and brought to the back of the police cruiser where Fabian and officers planned to have his girlfriend step out of the car.

Moments later Fabian stealthily knelt down and proposed to his girlfriend. Of course, she said yes.

“It isn’t every day our officers get called for something happy, let alone romantic,” said Bakersfield police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com