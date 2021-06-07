Bakersfield police help man propose to his girlfriend

BAKERSFIELD, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Bakersfield police helped a McFarland man pop the question to his girlfriend in a unique and memorable way.

Officers from the Bakersfield Police Department arranged to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle while the man and his girlfriend were traveling through the area.

When officers pulled the man, identified as Fabian, over, he was handcuffed and brought to the back of the police cruiser where Fabian and officers planned to have his girlfriend step out of the car.

Moments later Fabian stealthily knelt down and proposed to his girlfriend. Of course, she said yes.

“It isn’t every day our officers get called for something happy, let alone romantic,” said Bakersfield police.