‘Bachelor’ now casting seniors for new dating reality show

Trending

by: KRON

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Do you know any seniors looking for love?

Now is their chance to appear on national television if they’d like to take their quest for love public.

It was revealed on Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor” that ABC is casting a new version of the show with “seniors looking for love.”

A casting call has been put out for people ages 65 and over.

One of the show’s producers posted more details on Instagram, captioning a photo of an older couple with the sunset in the background, “Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance? The producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women age 65 and up for a new exciting dating show!”

ABC reality show head Rob Mills described what producers are looking for with, “#Bachelornation give us your Grumpiest Old Men, give us your Goldenest Girls.”

“The Bachelor” is currently in its 24th season.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know