Baby killed, woman critical after crash with deputy patrol

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FS CHP_1539726573869.jpg_59187738_ver1.0_640_360_1545959794358.jpg.jpg

STOCKTON, California (AP) – The California Highway Patrol says an infant died after a San Joaquin County sheriff’s patrol vehicle rear-ended a car on a highway near Stockton.

The Stockton Record reports the CHP says in a statement the car driven by the child’s mother was being followed by a marked sheriff’s patrol car on Interstate 5 when the sheriff’s vehicle rear-ended it Saturday.

The CHP says that alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Surveillance video shows the woman’s car coming to a stop on the highway moments before the crash. She remains in critical condition. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com