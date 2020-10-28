Authorities: Child, bus driver killed in Tennessee school bus crash

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 7-year-old child and bus driver were killed in a crash involving a school bus in Meigs County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.



Troopers said the crash happened at 7751 Highway 58, north of the intersection with Lamontville Road. The crash involved a school bus and a Service Electric Company utility service vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Gov. Bill Lee offered condolences in a statement on Facebook.

“Maria and I are deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries sustained from the school bus crash in Meigs County today,” said Lee. “We offer prayers of comfort to the families who are hurting tonight and our full support to the community in the days ahead.”

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn released the following statement on the incident:

“I and the entire staff at the Tennessee Department of Education are deeply saddened to hear about the fatal bus crash in Meigs County earlier this afternoon. No words can express our sympathies for those lives that were lost. We send our deepest condolences to the students, families, school staff and leaders, district staff and the entire Meigs County community affected by this tragic accident and wish healing for all those injured. The department has communicated with district leaders and staff in Meigs County and surrounding areas and is mobilizing to support this community in safety response and services.”