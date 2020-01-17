Ariana Grande sued over ‘7 Rings’ song

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Ariana Grande and her record label are being sued.

Hip hop artist “Dot” claims her song “7 rings” is a rip-off of his song, “You need it, I got it.”

Dot, whose real name is Josh Stone, recorded his song in 2017.

Grande’s song came out two years later.

Stone’s song has the hook: “You need it, I got it. You want it, I got it.”

Meanwhile, Grande’s song has the repeated refrain: “I want it, I got it. I want it, I got it.”

The suit claims forensic musicologists analyzed the choruses of both songs — and determined the notes and rhythm are substantially similar.

The suit claims:

“The level of copying in ‘7 rings’ is simply shocking. This is a stronger case of infringement than Blurred Lines or Katy Perry’s Dark Horse.”

Grande has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

