Annie Glenn, widow of former Senator, astronaut John Glenn, dies at age 100 of COVID-19 complications

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/AP) — Annie Glenn, advocate for people with disabilities and wife of 73 years to former Ohio Senator and astronaut John Glenn has died at age 100, a spokesperson with the John Glenn College of Public Affairs confirmed.

She died Tuesday at a nursing home near St. Paul, Minn., of complications from COVID-19, said Hank Wilson, a spokesman for the Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University.

“Our Ohio State community joins the entire nation in mourning the loss of Annie Glenn, a wonderful person, courageous spirit and deeply devoted citizen, mother, grandmother and loving friend,” Ohio State President Michael V. Drake said in a statement.

Ahead of her 100th birthday earlier this year, a spokesperson for the Glenn family said she was “appreciative of the continued affection and interest toward her.”

In 2015 Ohio State renamed a stretch of 17th Ave. on campus “Annie & John Glenn Avenue” in recognition of their service and commitment to the university.

Glenn was born in Ohio on February 17, 1920. She was by the side of her beloved husband from infancy until his dead in 2016.

Their parents were best friends, and the pair met in a playpen as infants.

Her husband John Glenn said there was never a time when he did not love Annie, and years later when World War II delayed their wedding, he told her he was just stepping out for a pack of gum.

“You know, I don’t know how that popped into my mind. When I was leaving, and it was a pretty sad time of course, I told Annie, ‘Don’t worry about it. I’m just going to run down and get a pack of gum, and I’ll be back shortly.’ Every time I had to leave to do something then after that, whether it was in the Korean War or later on or in the astronaut program, it got to be regular. It sounds rather funny and peculiar,” Glenn said.

Senator Glenn said he eventually brought Annie that pack of gum, and said, “I think to this day, she carries a little gum wrapper in her wallet.”

The John Glenn College of Public Affairs says a virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m More details will be announced once they are finalized.

She is survived by her two children, David and Lyn.

















NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 23: Retired astronaut and former U.S. Senator John Glenn and his wife Annie Glenn attend the session “Designing for Impact” at the Clinton Global Initiative September 23, 2012 New York City. Timed to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly, CGI brings together heads of state, CEOs, philanthropists and others to help find solutions to the world’s major problems. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 05: Former U.S. Senator John Glenn (D-OH) and his wife Annie Glenn walk off the field after dotting the ‘i’ as the Ohio State Alumni Marching Band forms script Ohio during halftime of a game against the Navy Midshipmen at Ohio Stadium on September 5, 2009 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

FORT MYER, UNITED STATES: US Senator John H. Glenn, Jr.(D-OH) and his wife Annie wipe tears away during An Armed Forces Full Honor Review in Glenn’s honor at Fort Myer, Virginia 04 December. Sen. Glenn was presented with the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service and his wife Annie was presented with the Department of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service. AFP PHOTO Luke FRAZZA (Photo credit should read LUKE FRAZZA/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON, : US astronaut John Glenn, with his wife Annie, (C,L) gives the thumbs up during a parade in Houston, TX, 11 November honoring Veterans Day and Glenn’s return to space. Glenn became the oldest man in space at age 77 during a mission on the space shuttle Discovery. AFP PHOTO/JAMES NIELSEN (Photo credit should read JAMES NIELSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, UNITED STATES: Astronaut John Glenn (R) and his wife Annie wave to friends at the Kennedy Space Center, FL 08 November as the crew of the Shuttle Discovery prepared to fly to Johnson Space Center in Houston. The Shuttle Discovery landed at Kennedy Space Center 07 November after a nine-day science mission. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO Tony RANZE/bp (Photo credit should read TONY RANZE/AFP via Getty Images)

Shuttle astronaut John H. Glenn Jr. (2nd R), senator from Ohio, poses (L to R) with his son, David, daughter, Lyn, and his wife, Annie, after landing at Kennedy Space Center’s Shuttle Landing Facility October 26, 1998 aboard a T-38 jet. He and other crewmembers will be making final preparations for launch, targeted for liftoff at 2 p.m. on Oct. 29. (photo by NASA)

Ohioan react to Annie Glenn’s death

Fran and I were saddened to learn of the death of Annie Glenn. She was always kind and gracious to us whenever we saw her.

This is a very sad day for all Ohioans. Annie Glenn was certainly our most most beloved Ohioan. She represented all that is good about our country.

And, it is impossible to imagine John Glenn without Annie, and Annie without John. They grew up together and their life-long love story was inspiring to us all.

To honor her tremendous life of service, I have ordered the flags that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Muskingum County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes Tower today, and will remain until sunset on the day of her memorial service Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

Ohio lost a great treasure today in Annie Glenn. Annie stood strong for what she believed in and was a tireless advocate for those who needed a voice. She and John are Ohio-born heroes who we will never forget. Tina and I will have the entire Glenn family in our prayers today. Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted

I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend, Annie Glenn, devoted wife and mother, role model, and dedicated advocate for the disability community. She will always be known as the drive behind her beloved John and a shero in her own right who gave us more than a legacy, but 100 years of ‘live-acy.’ A woman of courage, Annie will be greatly missed by all those who had the honor of knowing her. My prayers are with her children, David and Carolyn, and the entire family. U.S. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (OH-03)

Annie Glenn may be best known as John’s wife —but she was enormously accomplished in her own right. A gifted musician who turned down a scholarship at Julliard to marry her childhood sweetheart, she not only overcame a severe stutter, but later became a fierce champion and eloquent spokesperson for those who suffer from speech impediments. Annie and John met in New Concord when they were literally toddlers —and their 73 marriage was the stuff of fairy tales and one of the great love stories of all time. For those who knew and loved them, it simply wasn’t possible to think of one without the other. During WW II, the Korean war and two flights into outer space, Annie patiently waited for her John to come home. Since December of 2016, John’s been patiently waiting for his Annie. Today, they’re both where they always wanted to be: together —for all eternity. God speed, Annie Glenn. Dale Butland, former Press Secretary, Chief Speechwriter and Ohio Chief of Staff to Sen. John Glenn