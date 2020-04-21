American Lung Association ‘State of the Air’ 2020 report released

LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) – The American Lung Association released the 2020 “State of the Air” report.

According to the American Lung Association, they found California cities continue to dominate the rankings of the nation’s most widespread air pollutants—ozone and particle pollution—both of which can be deadly.

The report said five California cities, including Fresno, are on the top 10 list of cities most impacted by unhealthy particle pollution. Many of those cities have experienced their worst-ever periods for particle pollution due to historic wildfires.

The report covers 2016, 2017 and 2018, the years with the most recent quality-assured data available collected by states, cities, counties, tribes and federal agencies.

For information on how your city ranked visit State of the Air.

