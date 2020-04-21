Live Now
Coronavirus coverage from around the country | Weekdays at Noon

American Lung Association ‘State of the Air’ 2020 report released

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Downtown Fresno

LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) – The American Lung Association released the 2020 “State of the Air” report. 

According to the American Lung Association, they found California cities continue to dominate the rankings of the nation’s most widespread air pollutants—ozone and particle pollution—both of which can be deadly. 

The report said five California cities, including Fresno, are on the top 10 list of cities most impacted by unhealthy particle pollution. Many of those cities have experienced their worst-ever periods for particle pollution due to historic wildfires.  

The report covers 2016, 2017 and 2018, the years with the most recent quality-assured data available collected by states, cities, counties, tribes and federal agencies.

For information on how your city ranked visit State of the Air.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know