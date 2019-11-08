Accused drunk driver was driving with live chicken

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WISN/CNN) – “There’s a guy behind us and he has a. . he’s driving really reckless but he has a hawk in his car.”

Oak Creek police made a traffic stop Sunday and had to think if maybe the 911 caller was mistaken.

But it turns out it was pretty close.

Rather than a hawk – it was a brown chicken.

They pulled it from the car and put it in the back of the squad car with the driver’s cousin.

“So they had a chicken in the car.”

According to the officer’s report, besides numerous open cans of beer, “I also did notice a live chicken that was fluttering the inside of the vehicle.”

It’s the third drunk-driving arrest for 42-year-old Ernesto Martinez-Garnica of Milwaukee.

But as far as we know, the first involving poultry.

