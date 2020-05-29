9 arrested in California protest over George Floyd death

In this Thursday, May 28, 2020, photo, Fontana police, along with other law enforcement agencies, work on Sierra Avenue in Fontana, Calif., following a protest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Violence erupted Thursday night in Fontana as about 100 people moved up and down a thoroughfare and blocked traffic. Police say an unlawful assembly was declared and the crowd was ordered to disperse but some persisted. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Nine people were arrested after rocks were thrown at businesses, vehicles and officers during a Southern California protest stemming from the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody.

The violence erupted Thursday night in Fontana as about 100 people moved up and down a thoroughfare and blocked traffic.

Police say an unlawful assembly was declared and the crowd was ordered to disperse but some persisted.

Elsewhere in the region, demonstrators gathered outside Los Angeles police headquarters but there was no repeat of Wednesday evening’s action in which protesters blocked freeway traffic and attacked two Highway Patrol cruisers.

