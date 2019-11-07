89-year-old Auschwitz survivor under police protection after anti-Semitic threats

(CNN Newsource) — An 89-year-old Auschwitz survivor is now under police protection after receiving online and offline anti-Semitic threats in Italy, according to local reports.

Liliana Segre was only 13 when she was deported to Auschwitz. She is a Senator-for-life.

She recently created a parliamentary committee against hate, racism and anti-Semitism, known locally as the Segre Commission.

Segre has become the target of aggressive social media attacks each day lately.

She was assigned a security detail — two Carabinieri police force officers after far-right Forza Nuova party members put up a banner in Milan on Tuesday near where the woman was speaking for an event, according to local media outlets.

Right-wing opposition parties were absent when motion for the Segre Commission was approved last week.

Segre is one of the 25 under-14 children who survived after being deported to Auschwitz.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.