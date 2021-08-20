5 Things To Do: This Weekend in the Central Valley — Aug. 21

FRESNO, Calif. (YourCentralValley.com) — Here are five things happening this weekend around the Central Valley.
1. Welcome Home Celebration
Saturday, 21, 7:00 p.m.
The community of Tulare welcomes home community hero, Richard Torrez, Jr., Olympic Super Heavyweight Boxing Silver Medalist.
For more information call the Tulare Chamber of Commerce at (559) 686-1547.
2. Beautify Fresno
Saturday, 21, 8:00 a.m.
Mayor Jerry Dyer announced that his Beautify Fresno program will hold its fifth “Neighborhood Blitz” revitalization project.
For more information visit Beautify Fresno.
3. River Park Job Fair
Saturday, 21, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
River Park this Saturday and Sunday will host over fourteen different restaurants and retailers who are offering multiple job positions for those looking for work.
For more information visit Shop River Park.
4. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company Tours
Sunday, 22, 1:00 p.m.
Have you ever wondered how your favorite brews are made from start to finish? Check out Brewery Tours at Tioga Sequoia Brewing.
For more information visit Tioga Sequoia Brewing.
.5 Torch Run
Saturday, 21, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The Madera County Guardians of the Flame invites you to support the Special Olympics of Northern California and the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
For more information visit Madera County Probation.