5 Things To Do: This Weekend in the Central Valley — Apr. 30

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Here are 5 things happening this weekend around the Central Valley!

1. Old Fig Garden’s Arbor Celebration

Saturday, May 1 & Sunday May 2, 9:00 a.m.

After the planting of new trees on Van Ness Boulevard, there will be giveaways including tree kits, fig tree cuttings, stickers, coloring sheets, tattoos, educational brochures and even a scavenger hunt. Later, food trucks will be set up at Gazebo Gardens Nursery.

For more info visit the Fig Garden Home Owners Association web site.

2. Coarsegold Rodeo

Friday, April 30, gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 1, gates open at noon

The annual Coarsegold CCPRA Rodeo will take place this weekend. This event promises great food and vendors. Tickets for those ages 10 & up are $15, ages 3 to 9 years are $5, and ages 2 and younger are free. Parking is $5 at the main entrance.

For more info visit the Coarsegold Rodeo web site.

3. Sweet California Cherries Sale at the River Park Farmers Market

Saturday, May 1, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

It’s sweet cherry season, and organizers say that his locally farmed produce is sure to make for the most delicious farmers market you’ve ever tasted. Promising farm fresh produce, freshly baked breads and desserts, local honey, fresh pressed juices, artisan foods, fine crafts and the best street foods this event is free to get in.

For more info, visit the River Park Farmer’s Market event page on Facebook.

4. Fresno Urban Run

Sunday, May 2, 8:00 a.m.

“Starting inside of Chukchansi Park, you will be put to the challenge of climbing every step from the bottom to the top of the stadium, followed by a run up a 6-story circular garage and then down an adjacent 6-story circular garage, proceeded by a half-mile run down Fulton Street to the Tuolumne Overpass (Urban Hill), before the final challenge, climbing 220 stairs to the top of a 10-story building, The Grand Tower, where your timing sensor will stop your clock!”

For more info, visit the Fresno Urban Run website.

5. Tiny Paws Fresno Small Dog Social

Saturday, May 1, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Tiny Paws Fresno provides an opportunity for small dogs to get some exercise, fun and positive socialization experience. The social is guided by an on-site “Canine Communication Specialists.” Note that your furry friend must have proof of vaccinations before playtime!

For more info, visit the Tiny Paws Fresno Eventbrite page.