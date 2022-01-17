5 exciting deals to help you beat Blue Monday

While Sky Travel may have fabricated Blue Monday to encourage people to spend money on traveling, seasonal affective disorder is serious. If you are feeling depressed at this time of year, talk with a qualified healthcare provider to find the root of your sadness.

Although this may be your first time hearing about it, Blue Monday isn’t new. In 2018, News10 ran a story about the third Monday of January being “the most depressing day of the year.” Whether or not you believe in Blue Monday, by the middle of January, the dark and dreary days of winter can feel a little depressing for most of us. However, there are a few things you can do depending on the severity of your mood. Retail therapy, for example, is one way to help you feel better.

A brief history of Blue Monday

Blue Monday was first cited as the most depressing day of the year by a UK company named Sky Travel. In a press release from 2005, the company claimed to have calculated the date by using a variety of factors. Because this calculation considers seasonal weather, it is only valid for people living in the Northern Hemisphere.

Is Blue Monday real?

There is no scientific evidence that pinpoints a specific date as the most depressing day for everyone in the Northern Hemisphere. This means Blue Monday is not real.

However, post-holiday melancholy is. Many people suffer from a prevailing sense of sadness during the winter months. If you are down, and these feelings prevent you from living a normal life, talk to a qualified healthcare provider.

Tips to help combat Blue Monday

If your winter blues are only mild, there are a few simple lifestyle changes you can make to help get back to feeling like you. The Mayo Clinic suggests such strategies as going outside while it is sunny, making your inside environment brighter, exercising and establishing a regular sleeping pattern. You could also purchase a light therapy lamp and spend the first hour of each morning sitting in front of it to elevate your mood.

Blue Monday deals

As long as you are in control, a little retail therapy can reduce stress and elevate your mood. Here are five deals on items that can help you beat Blue Monday.

