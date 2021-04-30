5 charged in shooting and robbery of Lady Gaga’s dog walker, including 1 who returned her 2 stolen dogs: LAPD

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20, 2021. Officials say Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood during an armed robbery. Los Angeles police are seeking two suspects, thought it’s not known if both were armed, in connection with the Wednesday night shooting. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Five people were arrested this week in connection with the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker and theft of two of her French bulldogs in Hollywood two months ago, including the woman who returned the canines, authorities announced Thursday.

James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19 and Lafayette Whaley, 27, have been charged with attempted murder and robbery by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Jackson also faces counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, while White was also charged with one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to the DA’s office.

Harold White, 40, and Jennifer McBride, 50, were each charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder. Harold White faces a count of possessing a firearm and McBride has been charged with a count of receiving stolen property.

“This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court.”

All five were taken into custody after search and arrest warrants were issued Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Jackson, Jaylin White and Whaley are alleged to have been involved in the robbery and shooting of the victim, Ryan Fischer, in the area of Sierra Bonita Avenue and Sunset Boulevard on the night of Feb. 24, a police news release stated.

Two of the suspects — police did not specify which men — got out of a vehicle and at gunpoint demanded Fischer turn over the three dogs he was walking, according to LAPD.

A struggle ensued during which time Fischer was shot and seriously injured. He survived what he later described as “a very close call with death.”

The suspects got away with two of the dogs.

Lady Gaga, who was in Rome at the time filming a movie, offered a $500,000 for the safe return of her dogs.

Two days after the robbery, the stolen Frenchies were dropped off at the LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station by a woman. Police identified her as McBride and said she had a relationship with White, the father of one of the suspects.

“McBride reported that she found the dogs and responded to the reward email to return the dogs,” the release stated.

The four men are all documented gang members from Los Angeles.

The defendants were scheduled to be arraigned sometime Thursday, according to the DA’s office.