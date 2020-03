SALT LAKE CITY – (KSEE/KGPE) A 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook up Salt Lake City. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the temblor struck early Wednesday morning and was centered near a town called Magna. It’s the strongest earthquake to jolt Utah in several years.

Prelim M5.7 Earthquake Utah Mar-18 13:09 UTC, updates https://t.co/pg2szAKgwY — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) March 18, 2020

