4 Southern California pedestrians fatally struck by car

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — Two brothers, their grandmother and a man were fatally struck by a car on a Southern California street.

The collision occurred after 8 p.m. Tuesday in the north San Diego County city of Escondido.

Police say a 33-year-old man and 11-year-old boy died at the scene, and a 50-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy died at Palomar Medical Center.

The driver of the 2014 Mazda 3 was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. She was only identified as a 28-year-old woman from Escondido.

Police say neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a factor.

