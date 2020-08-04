3 shot, 1 fatally, during large party at Los Angeles mansion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say three people were shot, one fatally, during a party attended by hundreds of people at a Los Angeles mansion.

Police responded to reports of gunfire around 1 a.m. at the hillside home in the Beverly Crest neighborhood.

Two shooting victims were critical and one was in grave condition when they were transported to hospitals.

The patient in grave condition later died. No arrests have been made.

TV news footage showed people crowded around a pool and dozens of cars on the long driveway.

Few in attendance wore masks or followed guidelines for social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

