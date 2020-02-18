3 men found dead at Southern California cemetery

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Southern California say three men were found dead Monday on the grounds of a cemetery.

Riverside County Sheriff spokeswoman Deputy Robyn Flores says it not immediately known how the three died.

She says homicide detectives are at the cemetery in Perris investigating. She says the Perris Valley Cemetery remained closed to the public.

There was no other information immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know