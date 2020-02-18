3 men found dead at Southern California cemetery

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Southern California say three men were found dead Monday on the grounds of a cemetery.

Riverside County Sheriff spokeswoman Deputy Robyn Flores says it not immediately known how the three died.

She says homicide detectives are at the cemetery in Perris investigating. She says the Perris Valley Cemetery remained closed to the public.

There was no other information immediately available.

