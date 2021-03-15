3 killed, 6 hurt when driver veers onto downtown sidewalk

SAN DIEGO — Three people were killed and six others were injured Monday morning when a man suspected of driving impaired veered onto a sidewalk near San Diego City College, police said.

At around 9:05 a.m., the driver, a 71-year-old man, was driving a Volvo station wagon westbound in the 1500 block of B Street when he veered onto a sidewalk under a bridge, hitting nine people, San Diego police Chief David Nisleit said. The driver tried to help the victims and identified himself to police as the driver, Nisleit said.

Officers detained the driver on suspicion of driving while impaired.

Three people died at the scene, San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell said. Five people were taken to hospitals. Two of the patients were in critical condition, Nisleit said.

Several tents and belongings were set up inside the tunnel, Nisleit said. It was unclear whether the victims were homeless.

