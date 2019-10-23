Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

3 Georgia sex offenders sue over signs discouraging Halloween trick-or-treaters

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Butts County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of the sign on Oct. 21, 2019.

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — Three sex offenders in a Georgia county are suing the sheriff over signs warning families not to trick-or-treat at the offenders’ homes.

News outlets report the lawsuit filed in federal court asks Butts County Sheriff Gary Long to stop putting the signs in the yards of convicted sex offenders.

The lawsuit by Christopher Reed, Reginald Holden and Corey McClendon says some of the county’s sex offenders were told to either display the signs or face unspecified trouble. Long says a hearing is set for Thursday.

Long has said the signs comply with a state law that forbids sex offenders from participating in Halloween. Other counties including Spalding and Monroe have taken similar approaches. Last year, Monroe County Deputy Marilynn Fitts said sex offenders without signs would have to spend the night at the sheriff’s office.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com