2 held in Los Angeles store fight over not wearing masks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have arrested two men who allegedly got into a fight with store security guards who were escorting them out for not wearing face coverings.

Fox 11 reports Monday that the May 1 altercation in the Van Nuys store was recorded on security video.

It shows three security guards were escorting the two men out of the store when one of the men turned, shoved a guard and struck him in the face.

Two guards were knocked to the ground during the altercation and one suffered a broken arm. Fox 11 says the arrested men are identified as transients.

