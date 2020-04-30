2 climber-skiers rescued after Sierra Nevada avalanche

INDEPENDENCE, Calif. (AP) — Two people who tried to climb and ski in the Onion Valley of the eastern Sierra Nevada were struck by an avalanche and had to be rescued.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office says the avalanche was reported late Wednesday morning.

The office only described the victims as a male and female from the Lake Tahoe area who set out to ascend and then ski a canyon on Independence Peak.

The male was able to hold on to rocks when the avalanche struck but the female was swept away. The male moved down the canyon and located his partner, who had to be flown to a hospital.

