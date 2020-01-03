$12M awarded to women in fraudulent porn scheme

SAN DIEGO (CNN) – A San Diego judge awarded $12.7 million to a group of women who say they were coerced into filming pornography.

Twenty-two unnamed women filed the lawsuit against the website “Girls Do Porn” claiming the owners of the site deceived women in financial need.

Owners Michael James Pratt and Matthew Isaac Wolfe, along with porn actor Ruben Andre Garcia, were accused of using fraudulent practices, assuring models that their videos would never be posted online.

Despite these promises, the lawsuit says the defendants published the videos to their website and many popular free services.

A San Diego superior court judge awarded the women nearly $9.5 million in compensatory damages and more than $3 million in punitive damages.

The owners of the website and two of its employees have also been charged in federal court with sex trafficking crimes in connection with the scheme.

