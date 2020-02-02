Live Now
Big Game Bound game day special featuring star guests, Chiefs-49ers picks

02.02.2020 is the first palindrome of its kind in over 900 years

Trending

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Andrew Willis

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy WFLA

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We don’t need Punxsutawney Phil to tell us Sunday is forecast to be an incredibly unique day.

Feb. 20, 2020 (02-02-2020) is the first eight-digit palindrome of its kind since 11-11-1111,  University of Portland professor Aziz Inan told USA Today Saturday.

Most palindromes only work if you write them in seven or less digits– i.e. 9-19-19, but this one can be written in eight.

What makes the 02-02-2020 palindrome even more unique is that it also works internationally. Whether you write the date in American order, day/month/year, or as many other countries do, month/day/year, it’s the same combination.

There won’t be another palindrome like this one for another 101 years – 12-12-2121.

Read more here.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know