Train derailment shuts down Highway 99 near Goshen

GOSHEN, California (KSEE/KGPE) The California Highway Patrol said they have shut down Highway 99 near Goshen due to a train derailment Monday morning.
CHP said the derailment happened just before 7 a.m. near Highway 99 and Avenue 328.
According to the CHP, Tulare fire is reporting railroad cars are leaking some type of hazardous material.
There were no injuries reported.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.