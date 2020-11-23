Train derailment shuts down Highway 99 near Goshen

GOSHEN, California (KSEE/KGPE) The California Highway Patrol said they have shut down Highway 99 near Goshen due to a train derailment Monday morning.

CHP said the derailment happened just before 7 a.m. near Highway 99 and Avenue 328.

According to the CHP, Tulare fire is reporting railroad cars are leaking some type of hazardous material.

There were no injuries reported.