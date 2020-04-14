COVID-19 Information

Traffic collision involving big rig shuts down HWY 99 southbound in Madera

News

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol officers are working on a traffic collision involving a big rig on Highway 99 south of Cleveland Avenue, south of the Fresno River.

Officials say that all southbound traffic is stopped and blocked. Traffic has been diverted to exit at Cleveland Avenue.

CHP is asking drivers to use alternate routes available through Madera and around the city of Madera.

