Trade in your gas-powered lawn equipment for electric to get cash rebates

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is making a big push for Central Valley residents to transition from gas-powered landscaping equipment to electrical-powered equipment with a residential rebate program.

“A majority of Valley residents actually take care of their own lawns and so by offering programs that help Valley residents figure out ways to reduce that air pollution and move toward new technology, we think is a really important area of focus for us,” said Samir Sheikh, the Executive Director and Air Pollution Control Officer for the Valley Air District.

The program incentivizes residents to purchase electric or battery-powered landscaping equipment for a rebate of $25 to $250. The rebate is higher if the gas-powered equipment is turned in to be dismantled and recycled.

Fresno AG hardware participates in the program. The assistant manager says electric-powered tools have come a long way and have many benefits over gas-powered tools.

“Every time you start a mower up, it usually blows a puff of smoke and you’re over there coughing or whatever. It [electric] never smokes, it never not turns on, you have no bad gas issues, no carburetors to go bad. Every once in a while, you just need to clean the grass out of it,” said Fresno AG Hardware’s John Letlow.

The air district’s Jaime Holt says emissions from one gas lawn mower are equal to 12 cars on the road.

“If you’re driving around in an older vehicle, even a later model vehicle, but you’re not polluting as much as some of these old gas-powered mowers out there. It can be a significant pollution burden.”

The Clean Green Yard Machine Program is still going – and there are also incentives available for commercial landscaping businesses too.