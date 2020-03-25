COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Tracking the coronavirus outbreak in the US

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Cases US Counties

US county map of confirmed and reported coronavirus cases shows larger concentrations of cases around urban areas; 4c x 5 inches; 195.7 mm x 127 mm;

Maps exist to show us where we are, as well as where we’re headed. The Associated Press COVID-19 county-by-county map does just that.

Today, America’s coastlines are streaked with deeper shades of red — California and New York in particular. That’s where most of the cases of the coroavirus are. Farther inland, the image grows paler, showing the regions that so far have escaped the worst of the pandemic that has dramatically changed the lives of more than a billion people.

Drill down and zoom in at the individual county level, and you can access numbers that will show you the situation where you are, and where loved ones or people you’re worried about live.

In the coming days, this map will remain at this link and appear in many AP stories about the pandemic. It will be updated constantly and tell the story of the virus’ progression in this country.

Red areas will break out and grow deeper in some places more than others. And if Americans’ efforts to stop the virus are successfull — the testing, the social isolation, the race to treatment — then red areas will begin to grow paler.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.