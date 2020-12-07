Toy drive held in Old Town Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) — On Saturday morning, the Hot Rod Coalition, Granville homes, and non-profit “Amor” partnered for a toy drive in Old Town Clovis.

Drivers rolled down Pollasky avenue in their finest wheels and dropped off unwrapped toys. The toys will then be distributed by Amor to children in need this Christmas here in the Valley.

“We decided to do a driving cruise because they have been so popular during a time we want to be safe and careful amid the pandemic so what better way than from the safety of your own car be able to cruise up and down the street and pass out a toy for the greater good,” Anthony Granata, Hot Rod Coalition.

Organizers estimate about 600 Hot Rods cruised the street, making it one of the Hot Rod Coalition’s largest events yet.